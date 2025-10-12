India women's national cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana became the youngest and fastest to complete 5000 runs in Women's ODI cricket in terms of innings (112) and balls faced (5569). The left-handed batter achieved this historic feat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the Australia women's national cricket team in Visakhapatnam on October 12. Mandhana is also the fifth and second Indian woman batter to reach the landmark of 5000 runs in WODIs. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Female Cricketer To Score 1000 WODI Runs In Single Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

A Moment to Cherish for Smriti Mandhana!

A moment to cherish 🫡 Youngest and quickest to reach 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Women's ODIs ✅ Smriti Mandhana is putting on a show in Vizag. Updates ▶ https://t.co/VP5FlL3pWw#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #INDvAUS | #CWC25 | @mandhana_smritipic.twitter.com/X6M48wYHZW — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2025

