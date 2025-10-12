Smriti Mandhana Completes 600 Fours in WODIs, India Vice-Captain Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 . Smriti Mandhana created history in the ongoing IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match, becoming the first female cricketer to score 1000 WODI runs in a single calendar year. In 2025 alone, Mandhana has scored 1,014* (*-Ongoing) runs for India women national cricket team, taking merely 18 matches to this world-record tally, which included four WODI hundreds. Most of Mandhana's WODI runs in 2025 have come against Australia women's national cricket team, scoring over 300 runs in four matches, which include two centuries. Overall, Smriti has scored 4974 runs from 112 WODIs, which include 13 hundreds and 32 half-centuries. The 29-year-old is currently batting on 32, and has added 61 runs for the first wicket with Pratika Rawal in the ongoing IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Creates History

Smriti Mandhana Achieves Landmark in Style

Smriti Mandhana in full flow 🚀 She becomes the first women's cricketer to cross 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI runs in a calendar year 👏 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 pic.twitter.com/vI5wD0zY8g — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)