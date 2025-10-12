Smriti Mandhana Creates History
𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁 🙌
Smriti Mandhana now becomes the first batter to cross 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in ODIs (in Women's Cricket) in a calendar year 👏
Updates ▶ https://t.co/VP5FlL2S6Y#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/eNq0uYasiT
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2025
Smriti Mandhana in full flow 🚀
She becomes the first women's cricketer to cross 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI runs in a calendar year 👏
Watch #INDvAUS LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 pic.twitter.com/vI5wD0zY8g
— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 12, 2025
