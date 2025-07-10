England women's national cricket team star all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone became the second player from her nation to bag 300 or more international wickets. The 26-year-old joined the exclusive club during the fourth T20I against the India women's national cricket team. She claimed her 300th international scalp by taking the wicket of Smriti Mandhana. Meanwhile, Ecclestone also completed her 100 wickets in T20Is during the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I. Deepti Sharma Becomes Second Indian Women To Scalp 300 International Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025.

Sophie Ecclestone Joins Exclusive Club

• Deepti Sharma became the second Indian woman to take 300 international wickets. • Sophie Ecclestone became the second England woman to take 300 international wickets. Both milestones came in the same match. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ign3Xd9Dgh — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 10, 2025

