Veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the second Indian women's cricketer to scalp 300 or more international wickets. The veteran achieved this elusive milestone during the fourth T20I against the England women's national cricket team. She joined legendary speedster Jhulan Goswami, who scalped 355 international wickets across formats. The former cricketer is the highest wicket-taker in the history of women's cricket. Meanwhile, the Women in Blue defeated England Women to clinch the series 3-1 on Wednesday. This is the first time India has won a bilateral T20I series against England, either at home or away. India-W Beat England-W by Six Wickets in 4th T20I 2025; Radha Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma Shine As Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Gain Unassailable 3–1 Lead.

Deepti Sharma Scripts History!

• Deepti Sharma became the second Indian woman to take 300 international wickets. • Sophie Ecclestone became the second England woman to take 300 international wickets. Both milestones came in the same match. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ign3Xd9Dgh — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 10, 2025

