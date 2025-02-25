One of the fab fours in the world of cricket, Steve Smith was praised by his teammates of the Australia national cricket team in a recent video posted by the ICC. Pivotal players of the squad, like Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis, and Travis Head went all praise for their captain in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While some said that Smith's "problem solving abilities" are "better than most players", some were seen praising his "work ethics". Key spinner Adam Zampa even praised him for helping the team's "inexperienced bowling attack". The legendary batsman is leading the Aussies again, in the absence of the injured captain Pat Cummins. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Adam Gilchrist Backs Steve Smith To Open for Australia National Cricket Team.

Steve Smith Being Praised by Teammates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)