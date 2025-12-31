It's New Year's Eve today, and Sydney’s New Year 2026 fireworks will once again take centre stage as one of the world’s most anticipated year-end spectacles, lighting up the Harbour Bridge, Opera House, and surrounding skyline to welcome the new year. The Sydney Opera House New Year 2026 fireworks will take place on December 31, 2024, and midnight on January 1, 2025. The fireworks above the Sydney Harbour Bridge will start at 09:00 PM AEDT, which is 03:30 PM IST, and at midnight in Sydney. The Sydney New Year’s Eve celebrations can be watched through live streams on platforms such as YouTube. Happy New Year 2026 Message Templates: A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Create Personalized HNY Greetings Using Canva and Prompts for AI Tools.

New Year 2026 Fireworks at Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge Live Streaming

