Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed broke out a dance move after leaving a delivery by Blessing Muzarabani during their first Test against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The duo then seemed to get into a heated clash and confronted each other.

Check out the video:

Phew ! things you love to see specially in test cricket, some words exchanged, abit of a banter b/w two fast bowlers, like the dance moves from Taskin Ahmed and its funny too.pic.twitter.com/gXvHVmlO69 — Mani (@TweetsMani14) July 8, 2021

See the picture of their clash, here:

Sparks fly on the 2nd morning.

Blessing Muzarabani and Taskin Ahmed get into each other's faces, quite literally.#ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/zCIssud4yT

— Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) July 8, 2021

