Taskin Ahmed has attained a memorable feat in his career, getting to 100 wickets in T20Is. The right-arm pacer attained this feat by dismissing Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan during the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25. The pacer became the third bowler for Bangladesh to get to 100 wickets in T20Is and he joins Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, who are the other two Bangladesh cricketers with 100 or more T20I wickets. Additionally, Taskin Ahmed is also the first right-arm bowler for Bangladesh to get to 100 T20I wickets. Mustafizur Rahman Surpasses Shakib Al Hasan to Become Leading Wicket-Taker for Bangladesh in T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Taskin Ahmed Completes 100 T20I Wickets

Century of Strikes! 💯🔥 Taskin Ahmed claims his 100th T20I wicket! 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 Pakistan 🇵🇰 | Match 17 | Super Four | Asia Cup 2025 25 September 2025 | 8:30 PM | Dubai International Cricket Stadium#Bangladesh#TheTigers#BCB#Cricket#AsiaCup#Cricket#TigersForever… pic.twitter.com/QigE7nptfE — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 25, 2025

Watch Taskin Ahmed Take His 100th T20I Wicket:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bangladesh Cricket Board). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)