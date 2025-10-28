Taskin Ahmed suffered a bizarre dismissal, getting out hit wicket while hitting a six off the same delivery during the BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025 in Chattogram on Monday, October 27. This happened in the 20th over of the innings, bowled by Romario Shepherd, when Taskin Ahmed went too deep into his crease and smashed a massive six over the mid-wicket fence. And while doing so, he had inadvertently hit the stumps with his left leg, causing one of the bails to fall off. That dismissal signalled the end of the match with West Indies winning the BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025 by 16 runs and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025: Shai Hope, Rovman Powell Fireworks Power West Indies to 16-Run Win Over Bangladesh.

Watch Taskin Ahmed's Hit-Wicket Video:

When you think you've won but life pulls an UNO reverse ◀️#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/neEUjd6bcZ — FanCode (@FanCode) October 27, 2025

