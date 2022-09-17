Finally, the cricket fans got the news they were waiting for. The new jersey of Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 will be revealed on Sunday, September 18. The official kit sponsor MPL has announced today on Twitter that they will reveal the new jersey of the Men in Blue in Mumbai at 8 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Check the Tweet about this news:

Mumbai meri jaan! We’re bringing in some lights, camera and bling to the night sky! Join us for a never before reveal of the Team India Jersey tomorrow at 8PM, live on our Instagram handle. 💥 #MPLSports #HarFanKiJersey #IndianCricketTeam #ShareYourFanStories #CricketFandom pic.twitter.com/DSNayF8YZ7 — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) September 17, 2022

