The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers are currently ongoing in Zimbabwe. Hosts Zimbabwe are playing Nepal in their first match and encountered a big partnership upfront from Kaushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. Amidst that, Zimbabwe cricketer Tendai Chatara dropped an easy chance of catch. He ended up making a funny evasive action as he lost sight of the ball in the air. Fans were amused to see it and made it viral immediately. RCB Fan Spotted Watching Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match, Picture Goes Viral.

Tendai Chatara Missed Catch

No Look Fielding

Genius, absolute genius no look fielding from Tendai Chatara. You sir are GOATED! Respect 🫡 #ZIMvNEP #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/CntfEjfu1q — Kuda Jr (@kudaville) June 18, 2023

Tendai Chatara Funny Reaction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)