Indian cricketers Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar recently visited Tiruvannamalai to fulfil a sacred vow following India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026. A news clip shows the duo participating in 'Girivalam', the traditional circumambulation of the holy Arunachala hill. After securing the global T20 title earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu natives took time off to express their gratitude. The 14-kilometre barefoot walk is a revered practice among devotees seeking blessings at the Arunachalesvara Temple.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar Fulfill Vow

Indian team cricketers Varun Chakravarthy & Washington Sunder fulfilled their vow of doing Girivalam in Thiruvannamalai Girivalam is a sacred 14-kilometre circumambulation (walking around) of the Arunachala Hill in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.The hill itself is considered a… pic.twitter.com/rtEFP9Mnnr — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) March 12, 2026

