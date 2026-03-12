Following India’s historic triumph in the 2026 T20 World Cup, head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib on Thursday to offer prayers. As seen in the viral video shows the coach seeking blessings after guiding the Men in Blue to their third world title. Gambhir, known for his grounded approach, arrived at the Delhi shrine to express thanks for the team’s success. This visit follows a dominant campaign where India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad. The head coach previously dedicated the win to 1.4 billion citizens, calling it a collective national achievement. Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar Fulfill Vow of Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai After India Wins T20 World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Visits Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib

#WATCH | Delhi: Head Coach of Team India, Gautam Gambhir, offers prayers at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib (Source: Office of Gautam Gambhir) pic.twitter.com/oRy5c22nw0 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Office of Gautam Gambhir). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)