India national cricket team batter Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock to help his side secure a memorable five-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team to lift the Asia Cup 2025 title on September 28. The left-handed batter showcased his class and slammed an unbeaten 69-run knock in 53 balls, which steered India to cross the finish line. Varma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his crucial unbeaten knock. Tilak Varma received a warm welcome at the airport after arriving in Hyderabad on Monday, September 29. The star batter was surrounded by hundreds of fans who were clicking his pictures and cheering for him. Below is the video. Tilak Varma Wins Man of the Match Award in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.'

Tilak Varma Arrives in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Indian Cricketer Tilak Varma receives a rousing welcome as he arrives in Hyderabad. He was announced 'Man of the Match' in yesterday's #AsiaCupFinal against Pakistan as India won by 5 wickets. pic.twitter.com/Acedj2HOjA — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ANI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)