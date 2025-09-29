Tilak Varma won the Man of the Match award in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The left-hander showed that he was made for the big occasion with a calm and composed 69-run unbeaten knock that came off 53 deliveries, which steered the India National Cricket Team past the finish line despite them being reduced to 20/3 at one stage in the game. Tilak Varma also struck a crucial six in the last over of the match, bowled by Haris Rauf, which brought down the equation to two runs needed off four balls before Rinku Singh went on to hit the winning runs for India. Why Did Team India Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony After Beating Pakistan To Clinch Title? Check Reason Here.

Tilak Varma Wins Man of the Match Award in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Tilak Varma scored a fantastic unbeaten fifty in the chase to power #TeamIndia to a title triumph 🏆 & bagged the Player of the Match award 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/0VXKuKPkE2#AsiaCup2025 | #Final pic.twitter.com/17XSNuABmN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2025

