In a race to the final of the TNPL 2023, Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings are all set to take on each other in Qualifier 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 on Monday, July 10. The match will be played at the : Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli and it is slated to begin at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil will provide live telecast of this match. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of this game can do so on the FanCode app and website.

Dindugul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL 2023 Live Streaming Online

It's time for Qualifier 2! 🚨 The stakes are high and the competition is fierce as @dindiguldragons face @nellairoyalkingsofficial! 👏🏻 Who will make it to the finals? Tune-in to #DDvNRK at #TNPLOnStarSports Today | 7 PM onwards | Star Sports 3 & Star Sports Tamil#TNPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4uTyfiHeBn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)