IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are battling against Dindigul Dragons in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Final match on Sunday, July 6. The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons match is scheduled to start at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it is being played at the NPR College Ground in Pappanamalai. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of TNPL 2025 in India and fans can watch the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2025 final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a match pass. TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan Clears Ravi Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons of Ball Tampering Allegations Made by Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2025 Final

