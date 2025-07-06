IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans win their maiden Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) title as they win the 2025 edition beating defending champions Dindigul Dragons in the final. Tiruppur batted first in the final and like heh as done for the entire season, Tushar Raheja gave them a solid start and riding on his 77 and Amit Satvik's 65, Tiruppur posted a solid total of 220/5 on the board. Chasing it, Dindigul Dragons were bowled out for only 102 runs and conceded a 118-run victory to Sai Kishore and co. Esakkimuthu A scalped two wickets and was the most economic of the bowlers. Is There an India vs Pakistan Cricket Match on 20th July? Know All About World Championship of Legends 2025 Game Between Rivals.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Win TNPL 2025

