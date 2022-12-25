The IND vs BAN 2nd Test is in a very tricky position. India started the day with an overnight score of 45-4. However, after the restart, they lost Jaydev Unadkat. But India's hope of getting a win was still intact as Rishabh Pant who has been India's crisis man in recent times, came out to bat. Pant started well and showed intent by reverse-sweeping Shakib Al Hasan. Soon after that, the Indian wicket-keeper batter was dismissed by a straightish delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, leaving India in deep trouble. Following this, fans reacted in different ways on Twitter. 'Buttery Fingers', Fans Slam Virat Kohli On Twitter After He Drops Litton Das During Day 3 of IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3.

Should Be Off The Team

Last Hope Gone

Rishabh Pant my LOST hope — Chin (@shaulkathaul) December 25, 2022

Pant Cannot be the Crisis Man Every Time

Rishabh Pant has every right to fail today. he'll not be everytime to save your a$$ — 𝕍𝕀𝕁𝔸𝕐 (@_Rishabhvj) December 25, 2022

Pant Should Not be Blamed Alone

Is it just his fault? Why you blaming only him? — Cricket 💙 (@cricket_is_lub) December 25, 2022

