Star Indian speedstar Umran Malik has been out of action for a long time due to injuries. He also missed the IPL 2025 due to injury iissues and rehab. He is finally back to action in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament 2025. Umran was spotted featuring for Jammu and Kashmir against Odisha. He troubled the batters with pace on Day 1 and also scalped two wickets in his opening spell of the game. Fans loved to see the pace bowler back in action and made his video viral. Prithvi Shaw Hits 122-Ball Century on Maharashtra Debut In Ongoing Buchi Babu Invitation Trophy 2025 Against Chhattisgarh.

Umran Malik Shines In Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025

Umran Malik gets two wickets in his first spell on comeback after a long injury#BuchiBabu #JKvsOdisha pic.twitter.com/Ugx7NqOxhE — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) August 26, 2025

