Out-of-favour Team India batter, Prithvi Shaw, found his lost form scoring a sensational hundred in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Trophy 2025. Shaw, batting for Maharashtra, slammed a 122-ball hundred against Chhattisgarh, announcing himself back on the field. This is Shaw's debut innings for Maharashtra, having shifted from Mumbai, after getting dropped last season in the Ranji Trophy and facing snub for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw's 100 was laced with 14 fours and one six, which came on Day 2 of the Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh Buchi Babu Invitational Trophy 2025 match in Chennai. Sarfaraz Khan Scores Sensational Century in Buchi Babu Invitational Trophy 2025, Makes His Case Strong For Comeback in Team India Test Squad.

Prithvi Shaw Shines On Maharashtra Debut

The greatest of comebacks from Prithvi Shaw! 🔥💪 Prithvi Shaw smashed a 122-ball hundred on his debut innings for Maharashtra in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2025. 💥🏏 He marks his return to the cricket field in style. 💯👏#PrithviShaw #BuchiBabu #BuchiBabuTrophy pic.twitter.com/OEq101dS8l — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) August 19, 2025

