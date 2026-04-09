A viral video showing a spectator giving chocolates to cheerleaders during several Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches has gained widespread online traction. The footage captures a fan approaching the performance podium to hand out the treats to cheerleaders representing different franchises. While some viewers perceived the interaction as a harmless gesture, stadium officials are currently reviewing the incident. Cheerleaders have been a tournament fixture since its 2008 inception. However, direct physical interactions with the crowd remain heavily restricted to ensure safety. David Miller in Tears: DC Batter Spotted Crying in Dressing Room After 1-Run Defeat vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Spectator Goes Viral For Giving Cheerleaders Chocolates During IPL 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)