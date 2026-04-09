The emotional toll of high-stakes T20 cricket was laid bare on Wednesday night as Delhi Capitals (DC) batter David Miller was seen in tears following a narrow one-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT). The veteran South African, known for his "Killer Miller" persona and calm demeanour under pressure, appeared inconsolable in the dressing room after failing to secure a final-ball victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 'Real Dhurandhar for Gujarat Titans' Netizens React As David Miller’s ‘Brainfade’ Moment Costs DC IPL 2026 Match Against GT.

The defeat was a bitter pill for the Capitals, who seemed poised to pull off a record chase of 211 before falling agonisingly short in the final delivery of the match.

The Final-Over Drama in DC vs GT

Needing 13 runs off the final over bowled by Prasidh Krishna, Miller took the equation down to just two runs required from two balls. On the penultimate delivery, Miller made the tactical decision to refuse a single to Kuldeep Yadav, backing himself to hit the winning runs on the final ball.

However, Krishna delivered a pin-point slower bouncer that deceived Miller. A desperate attempt at a run resulted in Kuldeep Yadav being run out at the striker's end by a sharp underarm throw from Jos Buttler, leaving Delhi stranded at 209/8. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: GT Earn First Win As DC Suffer Maiden Loss.

Distraught Scenes in the Dressing Room

Footage released by the Delhi Capitals' official social media channels shows a different side to the usually stoic Miller. Sitting alone in a corner of the dressing room, the 36-year-old was seen with his head in his hands, visibly struggling to hold back tears.

David Miller in Tears: Watch Video

Backing our Tiger, always 🫂💙 pic.twitter.com/pAFouiVmVH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2026

Head coach Hemang Badani and captain Axar Patel were seen approaching the batter to offer support, but the South African remained devastated by the outcome. Miller had earlier played a valiant hand, scoring 41 off 20 balls despite returning to the crease after a brief "retired hurt" spell due to a wrist injury.

The loss marks the first defeat for the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 season, ending their two-match winning streak. For the Gujarat Titans, the result provided their first points of the campaign, moving them off the bottom of the table.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).