Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Arrives in Dambulla With India A Ahead ODI Tri-Series 2026 in Sri Lanka (Watch Video)
The 15-year-old opener joins the India A squad following a breakthrough IPL 2026, building anticipation for the youth tournament.
Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has arrived in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, ahead of the upcoming ODI Tri-Series 2026. The 15-year-old opener joins the India A squad following a breakthrough IPL 2026, building anticipation for the youth tournament. The Tilak Varma-led Indian contingent is scheduled to face host nation Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in a double round-robin tournament starting on 9 June. With senior selectors monitoring development paths closely ahead of upcoming international tours, this tournament serves as a crucial testing ground for India’s emerging top-order talent. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, If Picked for Ireland T20Is, Will Break Sachin Tendulkar's Youngest India Debut Record.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lands in Sri Lanka
🚨 Boss Baby has landed in Sri Lanka! 😎🇱🇰
Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi arrives in Dambulla for the Tri-Nation A Team Series featuring Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A.
All eyes on one of cricket's brightest young talents 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/p1Pry3FYYX
— NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) June 5, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).