The members of the Indian cricket team were seen sweating it out in the stadium ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and others were seen sweating it out in the stadium. The official account of the Indian cricket team shared a video of the same on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)