Virat Kohli did not get a chance to bat in the 1st ODI against West Indies as he pushed himself down the order to give opportunity to other batters in the team for some crucial game time. After that, he was rested in the next two ODIs and did not feature in the playing XI. Yet he features in the game as he comes on as one of the substitute fielders. Fans went crazy seeing him in action and made the picture of him fielding viral. Virat Kohli Slays in Shades! Star Batsman Spotted Wearing Cool Sunglasses In Dugout During IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Comes On As Substitute Fielder

Virat Kohli on the field. pic.twitter.com/5qAemgraaq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)