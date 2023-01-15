Virat Kohli emulated his former teammate and captain, MS Dhoni, by hitting a massive six with a helicopter shot, during India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023 on Sunday, January 15. The right-hander danced down the track and slammed the six off Kasun Rajitha's bowling and he had a helicopter-like shot follow-through. The six went for a distance of 97m. Virat Kohli Hits 166*, Shubman Gill Scores Second Hundred To Power India to a Mammoth 390/5 in IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023.

Virat Kohli's Helicopter Shot During IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023:

