India cruise to a monstrous score of 390/5 in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram riding on brilliant hundreds of Virat Kohli (166*) and Subhman Gill (116). India got off to a strong start and Rohit Sharma looked like scoring big, but he fell unfortunately to Chamika Karunaratne. Subhman Gill carried on with Virat Kohli with the former scoring the second hundred of his career, first in India. Virat Kohli changed through his gears with Shreyas Iyer and then KL Rahul on the other end and blasted at the death overs to collect 116 runs in the last 10 overs, propelling India to such a big score on a wicket that has variable bounce. Virat Kohli Does a MS Dhoni! Star India Batter Hits Helicopter Shot for Six in IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

