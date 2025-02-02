India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years drew a strong crowd during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the match, one fan dashed to the ground and ran straight towards Virat Kohli. The fan bowed down and touched the Indian batter's feet before security intervened and led him away. Recently, a video has gone viral where the Virat Kohli fan narrated his experience. The fan said that he never washed his jacket because it was touched by the 36-year-old great cricketer. Virat Kohli Fans Express Disappointment As BCCI Posts Naman Awards 2025 Winners Photo Sans Ace Batter (Check Comments).

Virat Kohli Fan Narrates Full Incident

Will Never Wash My Jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Roy (@vickyroy743)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)