In a heartwarming gesture, veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gave an autograph to Himanshu Sangwan on the ball after the speedster dismissed the star batter during the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. The 36-year-old also clicked a picture with the rising cricketer. Kohli made his red-ball domestic return after 12 years. The Indian cricketer was part of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways. Kohli's grand return to domestic cricket ended on a poor note after Railways speedster Himanshu Sangwan took his wicket in the first innings of Delhi. Kohli was dismissed for six runs. However, Delhi won the match by an innings and 19 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Himanshu Sangwan Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Railways Bowler Who Clean Bowled Virat Kohli on His Return Match in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Virat Kohli Gives Autograph to Himanshu Sangwan

Kohli giving autograph to Himanshu Sangwan,Most Down to Earth cricketer pic.twitter.com/1dGGQQzQQo — Ultimate VK Fan (@UltimateVKFan) February 2, 2025

