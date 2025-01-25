India national cricket team veteran batter Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to domestic cricket. Kohli will play for Delhi in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against the Railways. Ahead of his much-awaited return, a video has gone viral on social media of Virat Kohli. The star cricketer was spotted signing an autograph for a fan during a practice session in Mumbai. The lucky fan got Virat Kohli's autograph on the cricket bat. The fan also clicked a picture with the former Team India cricketer Sanjay Bangar. Here's the viral clip. Virat Kohli Likely to Play in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Starting January 30: Report.

Virat Kohli Signs Autograph for Fan

