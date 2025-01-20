After the debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where India lost the Test series by a margin of 3-1, Indian cricketers have been directed to play domestic cricket if they are looking to stay in contention for the next Test series in England. There has been much speculations around the directive as many cricketers have not played first class cricket for a wrong time including star cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Now there has been a standard protocol set for the players where they will have to feature in the domestic competition. 'Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should....' Yograj Singh Reacts to India’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

On those lines, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and the other Team India cricketers are all set to play the next round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Only Virat Kohli, Kl Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah has been exempted because of injuries. Although a recent report suggested, Virat will play for Delhi in the last and final round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Virat Kohli previously didn't make himself available for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 next round as he reportedly suffered a neck injury during the Sydney Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was reported that he was still in pain and hence won't play for Delhi in the next match. Now, renowned journalist Sumit Ghosh revealed that Virat Kohli is all set to play the next match of Delhi against Railways starting from January 30. 'Virat Kohli' Picked by Kolkata? Indian Cricket Star's Lookalike Karan Kaushal Signed by Kolkata Superstars at Entertainers Cricket League 2025 Auction for INR 25 Lakh.

Kohli has been named in the Team India squad for ODI series against England which begins on February 06. The Delhi vs Railways match will end on February 02. So Kohli is likely to use that window to feature in the domestic game and focus on his preparations as per the BCCI directive.

