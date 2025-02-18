Virat Kohli took a magnificent one-handed catch in India's first training session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In a video shared by the Indian cricket team on Instagram, the players were seen in high spirits as they hit the nets to prepare for the eight-team tournament. One of the moments from the training saw Rohit Sharma hitting a tennis ball high in the air. A number of Indian players went for the catch but Virat Kohli managed to get in the right position and grab the catch with one hand. He went on to celebrate wildly with his teammates. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma among others then trained hard with the bat, while Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and other bowlers worked on their skills. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Team India Fixtures and Match Venues in Eight-Nation Tournament.

Watch Virat Kohli's Catch During Training Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

