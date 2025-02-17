Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begins on February 19, with the Pakistan national cricket team facing the New Zealand national cricket team at the National Stadium in Karachi. After all the hurdles, Pakistan got the hosting rights for the eight-nation tournament. Still, the Indian national cricket team matches will be hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to travel to the neighbouring country due to security reasons. The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament will be played for the first time since the 2017 edition. Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy. The Green Shirts defeated Team India in the grand finale of the 2017 edition in England. Best JioHotstar Plan to Watch Live Cricket Streaming Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Including IND vs PAK Match.

For the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, eight participating teams are divided into two groups each. Group A comprises hosts Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Group B features England, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia. It is to be noted that if the Indian national cricket team qualifies for the semi-finals and final, then it will be held in Dubai.

The Men in Blue made its touchdown in Dubai on Saturday, February 15, hoping to clinch the ICC title since the 2013 edition. Team India has already begun their training session in Dubai. A few days back, the BCCI confirmed the 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. In a huge blow, Team India will miss the services of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to a lower back injury. Young fast bowler Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah's replacement.

Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube have been named in the travelling reserve. Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side during the upcoming marquee tournament. Rising sensation Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, here is the full group stage matches schedule of the India national cricket team. India’s Performance in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Past Record of Men in Blue in Mega Event Ahead of CT 2025.

Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Date Match Group Time IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue February 20 India vs Bangladesh Group A 2:30 PM IST Dubai International Stadium, Dubai February 23 India vs Pakistan Group A 2:30 PM IST Dubai International Stadium, Dubai March 2 India vs New Zealand Group A 2:30 PM IST Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

