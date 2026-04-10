Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli with a well-disguised straighter one during the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match. Kohli began aggressively at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium, scoring a brisk 32 off 16 deliveries, which included seven boundaries. However, in the fifth over, Bishnoi delivered a straight delivery, which Kohli missed completely in an attempt to loft over the mid-off, and got his stumps rattled. You can follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

Ravi Bishnoi Cleans Up Virat Kohli

What a delivery to virat kohli by Ravi bishnoi 😍💓 pic.twitter.com/yv3YS9Tzvn — Akash Meena ❤️ (@devdas_ag) April 10, 2026

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