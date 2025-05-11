The official X handle of the County Championship took a jibe at the Indian legend Virat Kohli, following several reports about his willingness to retire ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. It has come to news that Virat Kohli has conveyed to the BCCI selectors that he would retire from the Test format ahead of the World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle. The official County Championship page posted a video of English bowlers and their ability to swing with good pace and get wickets in the English conditions, and wrote "We don't blame you Virat". BCCI Calls on ‘Highly Influential’ Cricketing Figure To Dissuade Virat Kohli From Announcing Test Retirement Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series.

County Championship Takes Jibe At Virat Kohli:

