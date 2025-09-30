The West Indies national cricket team won the final T20I of the three-match series against the Nepal national cricket team by 10 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, September 30. With this victory, the Men in Maroon have avoided the whitewash after Nepal won the first two T20Is. Batting first, the Rhinos were all out for 122 runs in 19.5 overs. Opener Kushal Bhurtel played a fighting knock of 39 runs off 29 balls. With the ball, Ramon Simmonds scalped a four-wicket haul. While chasing, wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 45 deliveries. Ackeem Auguste smashed an unbeaten 41 off 29 balls as the Men in Maroon chased down a 123-run target in 12.2 overs. Nepal Stun West Indies, Register First-Ever Victory Against Full-Member Nation With 19-Run Win in WI vs NEP 1st T20I 2025.

West Indies Defeats Nepal by 10 Wickets in NEP vs WI 3rd T20I 2025

