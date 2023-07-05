BCCI has recently announced Indian Cricket team's squad for T20I series against West Indies. Some new names got selected in the team led by Hardik Pandya including the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar and some of them got a much-needed recall like Sanju Samson. Amidst this, a significant name that missed out was of Rinku Singh. Even after being extremely consistent in the domestic cricket and IPL, he failed to find a place in the squad. Disappointed fans took to twitter to share their reactions.

Where is Rinku Singh?

Good to see Ravi Bhishnoi in the T20 squad but where is Rinku Singh? — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 5, 2023

Feeling Sad For Rinku Singh

After Playing Unbelievable season in IPL & Domestic Season. Not getting selected in T20 Series vs West Indies. Feeling Sad For Rinku Singh#Rinkusingh #INDvsWI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9a0miu8pSs — KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀 (@kapildevtamkr) July 5, 2023

More Fans Raise the Question

Where is Rinku Singh ?? pic.twitter.com/kETRVgLgtn — Kumar Sahil (@KumarSahil2001) July 5, 2023

Fans Confused

Where is rinku singh .@bcci — king 👑 (@pardeep67888) July 5, 2023

Must Be Included As A Finisher

Why is not Rinku Singh in this squad. If BCCI not able to give him place this this young guns list, where he can get. He must be included as finisher or pinch hitter which plays important role in cricket nowdays more. https://t.co/gC1SumrisR — Abhishek🎀 (@heyabheee) July 5, 2023

Feel For Rinku Singh

Feel for Rinku Singh. This guy literally carried a team. He scored 474 runs in 14 game with the average of 59. #INDvsWIpic.twitter.com/coKaGiCp5M — 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐚🇮🇳 (@YashGodara69) July 5, 2023

Fans Baffled

Where is Rinku Singh.🙄 This is too much @BCCI — 𝓿𝓲𝓻𝓪𝓽 𝓴𝓸𝓱𝓵𝓲 (@jagadeesh_sky) July 5, 2023

Definitely Deserved Selection

Feel for Rinku Singh Definitely deserve Indian team #RinkuSingh pic.twitter.com/6cNHmtY6fz — Sabir Ahamed (@SabirAhamed03) July 5, 2023

