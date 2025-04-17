In the third match of UAE A-Team Tri Series 2025 between Afghanistan, Ireland, and Sri Lanka; Afghanistan A and Ireland A will lock horns. The AFG-A vs IRE-A Tri Series 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 17. The AFG-A vs IRE-A Tri Series 2025 match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters in India for the UAE Tri-Series 2025. However, fans looking where to watch live streaming viewing options of the AFG-A vs IRE-A Tri Series 2025 match will be able to see it on the FanCode app and website after buying a match pass for 19 INR. IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc Backs Himself To Execute Bowling Plans in Delhi Capitals’ Crucial Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

AFG-A vs IRE-A Tri Series 2025 Match:

The action continues in Abu Dhabi, and we are all set for an exciting day of cricket. 🤩 AfghanAbdalyan are meeting the Ireland Wolves in the third match of the Explore Afghanistan Tri-Nation Series 2025, powered by Super Cola. 🤜🤛#ExploreAfghanistan | #TriNationSeries |… pic.twitter.com/Gj8WyRAhNX — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) April 17, 2025

