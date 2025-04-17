In match 11 of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, table toppers Bangladesh women's national cricket team are set to clash against the West Indies women's national cricket team, who are currently placed fifth. The BAN-W vs WI-W CWC Qualifier match will be played at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore, and start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 17. Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner, hence fans cannot watch the match on their TV sets. However, fans looking where to watch the online streaming viewing options for the BAN-W vs WI-W CWC Qualifier match can tune to FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier for INR 69 on the FanCode app and website. Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Records Their Highest-Ever ODI Total, Achieves Feat During THA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match.

Where to Watch Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match:

Six teams. Two spots. One dream. 🏆 Catch all the action from the Women’s World Cup Qualifier LIVE on FanCode!🏏#CWCQualifiers #WWCQualifier2025 https://t.co/RB5PCMWgu2 — FanCode (@FanCode) April 7, 2025

