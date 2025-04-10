Bangladesh Women's national cricket team achieved history as the side registered their highest-ever One-Day International (ODI) total. Bangladesh scored 271 for 3 in the ongoing THA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier match at Lahore, breaking past their earlier record of 252 for 4 against Ireland Women coming last year. Captain NIgar Sultana led from the front hitting her maiden ODI hundred (101) and found support from veteran batter Sharmin Akhter, who struck an unbeaten 94. Pakistan Prevail, West Indies Stunned by Spirited Scotland in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifier Opener.

Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Breaks New Heights

