The Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament has kick-started, where nine nations are locking horns in Rwanda. In the sixth match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025, Cameroon women's national cricket team are facing Uganda women's national cricket team at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The Cameroon vs Uganda Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 1:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Cameroon Women vs Uganda Women will unfortunately not have any live telecast viewing options in India, due to absence of an official broadcaster. The CMR-W vs UGA-W Women's T20 Tournament 2025 match will however have live streaming viewing options in the FanCode app and website, but viewers in India will need to avail a match pass worth 15 INR. ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2025: Asian Cricket Council Postpones Event Due to Adverse Weather and Health Concerns in Sri Lanka.

Cameroon vs Uganda Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025

Cameroon faces Uganda at Gahanga B Oval in Match 6 of the tournament.#KwibukaT20i2025@CricketUganda @CameroonCRICKET pic.twitter.com/86gMe3gjvg — Rwanda Cricket Association (@RwandaCricket) June 3, 2025

