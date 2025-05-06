The Netherlands National Cricket Team will be up against the UAE National Cricket Team in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Tuesday, May 6. The Netherlands vs UAE match is set to be played at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen and it starts at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Netherlands vs UAE live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch the Netherlands vs UAE live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but they would need a match pass worth Rs 19. ILC 2025: Former Stars To Reunite for Ultimate Action in Intercontinental Legends Championship.

Netherlands vs UAE

𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 🏏🇳🇱 We’re kicking off our first home ODI of the year today against @EmiratesCricket! 📍 VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen 🕚 11:00 CET 🎟 Free entry – bring your friends, bring the noise! 📺 Watch LIVE on https://t.co/a7d4zkQYZu if you can’t make it. pic.twitter.com/uK86sPYUmG — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 6, 2025

