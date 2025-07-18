The UAE National Cricket Team is clashing with the Kenya National Cricket Team in the fourth match of the Pearl of Africa T20I series 2025, on Friday, July 18. The UAE vs Kenya match is set to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Uganda, starting at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the UAE vs Kenya live telecast in the Pearl of Africa T20I series 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the UAE vs Kenya Pearl of Africa T20I series 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match-pass/ tour pass. Pakistan To Host South Africa for Three-Match Women’s ODI Series Ahead of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

UAE vs Kenya Pearl of Africa T20I 2025 Match Details

The #POAT20 continues tomorrow with two fixtures. Uganda v Nigeria in the morning. UAE v Kenya in the afternoon #LycaConnectsCricket pic.twitter.com/jUhSKh2zXM — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) July 17, 2025

