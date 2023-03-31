The much-awaited IPL 2023 has started with Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, March 31. However, fans might wonder why this match is unavailable on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Earlier, the BCCI had sold the broadcast and live streaming rights to two different partners--Star Sports and JioCinema. While Star Sports have held on to the live telecast details of the tournament, the live streaming rights have been acquired by JioCinema. Hence, the live streaming of GT vs CSK IPL 2023 match is available on the JioCinema app and website for free and not on Hotstar. GT vs CSK Live Score Updates, IPL 2023.

Why is GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

