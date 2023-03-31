The time has finally come for one of the biggest cricketing carnivals to get underway in the form of IPL 2023. This edition of the tournament is pretty much special for many reasons, a few of them being a return to the old ‘home and away’ format and also the introduction of innovation like the ‘impact player rule’. Defending champions Gujarat Titans would take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the tournament and it promises to be an absolute blockbuster, with several top stars like Rashid Khan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni in action at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The mentor takes on his protégé is what is the MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya battle being dubbed as and surely, fans are in for a thriller of a contest as the two-month-long cricketing extravaganza gets underway. IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Gujarat Titans, after a splendid debut season, will now need to live up to the expectations that they have set. The team is pretty much balanced and looks formidable once again, with the likes of Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, among others, being the top stars. For Chennai Super Kings, though, it is a season of bouncing back and making a statement. Dhoni’s men had a terrible time last year, where they finished ninth on the points table and managed just four wins out of 14 matches. Worse, they lost both their matches to Gujarat Titans in 2022 and will aim for a maiden victory over the reigning champions. GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 1.

Ben Stokes will be one of those players fans will be keen to watch. The England Test captain will make a comeback to the IPL after CSK spent big money to acquire his services at the auction. Both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings start even in this contest and it would be interesting to see which team comes out smiling at the end of the night.

Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma