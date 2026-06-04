Cricket

Why Shreyas Iyer Over Sanju Samson? Netizens Fume Over India’s Reported New T20I Captain Selection

Social media platforms erupted with criticism following leaks from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Incensed supporters questioned why Samson was overlooked despite his crucial contributions to India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph, claiming that Iyer is receiving preferential treatment from the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

Published: Jun 04, 2026 05:50 PM IST
Why Shreyas Iyer Over Sanju Samson? Netizens Fume Over India’s Reported New T20I Captain Selection

Reports that Shreyas Iyer has edged out Sanju Samson to become India’s new T20I captain have triggered widespread backlash online, with cricket fans accusing the national selection committee of regional bias. Social media platforms erupted with criticism following leaks from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Incensed supporters questioned why Samson was overlooked despite his crucial contributions to India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph, claiming that Iyer is receiving preferential treatment from the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. The captaincy race has reportedly exposed a tactical divide. Head coach Gautam Gambhir strongly favoured Samson for the role, but the selectors ultimately chose Iyer, citing long-term consistency concerns regarding the Kerala batsman. Gautam Gambhir vs Selectors? India Coach Favours Sanju Samson Over Shreyas Iyer As India's New T20 Captain.

Fan Lashes Out At Gautam Gambhir

Issues With Sanju Samson

Karma Will Answer

'Do A Crime?'

Social Media User Bring In Regional Angle

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Ajit Agarkar BCCI Gautam Gambhir India India Cricket team India National Cricket Team