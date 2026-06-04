Why Shreyas Iyer Over Sanju Samson? Netizens Fume Over India’s Reported New T20I Captain Selection

Reports that Shreyas Iyer has edged out Sanju Samson to become India’s new T20I captain have triggered widespread backlash online, with cricket fans accusing the national selection committee of regional bias. Social media platforms erupted with criticism following leaks from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Incensed supporters questioned why Samson was overlooked despite his crucial contributions to India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph, claiming that Iyer is receiving preferential treatment from the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. The captaincy race has reportedly exposed a tactical divide. Head coach Gautam Gambhir strongly favoured Samson for the role, but the selectors ultimately chose Iyer, citing long-term consistency concerns regarding the Kerala batsman. Gautam Gambhir vs Selectors? India Coach Favours Sanju Samson Over Shreyas Iyer As India's New T20 Captain.

Fan Lashes Out At Gautam Gambhir

A question to @GautamGambhir you said Sanju "deserves a lot more." What is that "lot more"? T20 captaincy consideration ❌ No ODI spot even after Virat's injury ❌ Samson achieved the highest individual honor a player can achieve in international cricket ie POTT in a WC… pic.twitter.com/8eUge7Ey2t — Anurag™ (@Samsoncentral) June 4, 2026

Issues With Sanju Samson

It definitely feels like Ajit Agarkar has some personal issue with Sanju Samson. https://t.co/0jeQGuYpjv — Milanosaur (@milan758) June 4, 2026

Karma Will Answer

@BCCI @imAagarkar @GautamGambhir Let's see what you guys do after treating Sanju Samson this way. Ignoring and disrespecting someone who gave his all for the team says a lot about those making the decisions. If this is how loyalty is rewarded, karma will have its own answers one… pic.twitter.com/HX8gZeJ4ps — Katam Sunil (@SunilKatam74771) June 4, 2026

'Do A Crime?'

@BCCI @imAagarkar @GautamGambhir Let's see what you guys do after treating Sanju Samson this way. Ignoring and disrespecting someone who gave his all for the team says a lot about those making the decisions. If this is how loyalty is rewarded, karma will have its own answers one… pic.twitter.com/HX8gZeJ4ps — Katam Sunil (@SunilKatam74771) June 4, 2026

Social Media User Bring In Regional Angle

Sanju Samson would have easily become captain if he was from Mumbai or had played for Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/N9NB3k4owQ — Cric Star (@cric__star) June 4, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).