Babar Azam, Pakistan cricket team captain, gave his jersey to a young fan sitting in the stands. After he opened his jersey, he was spotted wearing a Sports bra. Fans immediately questioned the need of such a garment. While in reality, the need of such an inner garment is to evaluate real time performance statistics. It contains a tracking device that monitors the heart rate, fatigue, distance traveled and other performance data that can be used to evaluate the sportsperson's performance by the coach.

Why Was Babar Azam Wearing A Sports Bra?

For those curious souls who are wondering why Babar Azam is wearing a sports bra!! https://t.co/gZLsuRvdgb pic.twitter.com/CYt6zN38Bx — The Wanderer (@Ahmeds4ys) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)