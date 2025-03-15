Virat Kohli joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on March 15, Saturday. Kohli also attended the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. When asked about if he will take back his T20I retirement for the LA Olympics, Kohli joked that if India move to the gold medal match, he will break the T20I retirement, play one match, take the medal and come back home. In the same event, he also said that he is unlikely to make it to another Test series in Australia ahead of his retirement. Virat Kohli Drops Major Hint On His Future, Says IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Might Have Been His Last; Star Indian Batter 'At Peace With Whatever Happened'.

Will Virat Kohli Play in the LA Olympics 2028?

Isa Guha – Will you come out of retirement from T20I cricket to play in the Olympics? Kohli – No! I don't know… if we're playing for a gold medal, maybe I'll show up for one game, get a medal, and then come back home. 😭🤣 ( Laughs ) pic.twitter.com/WePR0AAqZZ — Kohlistic🔥 (@Kohlistic18) March 15, 2025

