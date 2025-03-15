Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He also attended the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit and there he reflected on the recent India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Virat hinted he might not have another Australia tour in him and he admitted that he is in peace with what happened in the tour. Virat Kohli Joins RCB Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 in 'Don' Style, Star Indian Cricketer Says 'No 18 Ready for Season 18' (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Drops Major Hint On His Future

I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past: Kohli on his recent struggle in that part of world pic.twitter.com/HXMA38wjM5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2025

